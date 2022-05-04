N-able Cove Data Protection provides cloud-first backup and disaster recovery for businesses

N-able launched Cove Data Protection, the cloud-first data protection-as-a-service (DPaaS) solution that modernizes data protection for business-class backup and disaster recovery.

This approach has never been more important as we witness an increase in cyberattacks,including ransomware, for both managed services providers and internal IT organizations.

Today’s modern IT environment calls for a solution like Cove that was built from the ground up with a cloud-first architecture compared to traditional local-first image-based backup products that have bolted on secondary cloud capabilities as an afterthought, adding extra complexity. While cloud-first architecture has long been appreciated for reducing the cost and complexity of backup, practitioners have sometimes felt the need to maintain a second solution for disaster recovery.

Cove bridges that gap—combining cloud-first data protection with business-class disaster recovery and long-term backup retention. It sits in a fundamentally different class among well-known legacy backup solutions, without the traditional high costs and built-in inefficiencies.

According to Joshua Wragg, president and owner of NexusTech, LLC, “Nobody cares about a backup solution when it is not needed, but as soon as there’s a problem, it is instantly the most important product. The reliability and thoroughness of Cove gives us everything we need to protect against every disaster imaginable for our servers and workstations. We not only have experienced its robustness in action, but I can also finally sleep at night.”

Cove delivers:

An appliance-free, direct-to-cloud approach that removes the expensive and unnecessary “infrastructure that acts as a middleman,” helping partners scale as they grow and eliminating the need to “babysit backups”

Data protection for servers, workstations, and Microsoft 365 data, all managed from a single pane of glass

The ability to back up as often as every fifteen minutes, moving up to 60 times less data compared to local-first backup, for significantly improved recovery point and recovery time objectives

A standby virtual server image in the partner’s location of choice for fast and flexible restore options (now in preview/early access)

Fully managed cloud storage, with 30 data centers to keep backups stored in region, to respect data sovereignty

“Today’s IT professionals have adopted a cloud-first IT strategy,” stated Chris Groot, general manager, Cove Data Protection at N-able. “For example, years ago, everyone had an on-premises Microsoft Exchange server. Today, it’s rare to find a company that isn’t using Microsoft 365. With Cove, we bring that same concept to data protection.

“Legacy image and appliance-based backup software solutions can create a huge administrative burden for IT professionals as they look to rationalize the cloud with their backup and disaster recovery needs,” Groot continued. “The unique approach of the Cove offering, true cloud-first data protection as-a-service, delivers a premium service at a lower cost of ownership for our partners, along with full business-class disaster recovery.”

A recent report from top industry analyst firm, William Blair, further highlights the evolution of data management from traditional backup to a cloud-based “as-a-service” model to completely untangle the reliance on clunky and inefficient hardware and “eliminate the high complexity of installations, configurations, and management required to operate legacy data protection.