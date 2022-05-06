Smart government agencies are opting for multicloud environments

In recent years, there had been more cyberattacks, ransomware events, and an ongoing discovery of potential vulnerabilities within an IT infrastructure. In addition, the workforce needed to adapt to working from remote locations, hence why we need to shift to a multicloud solution to have flexibility, agility, and effectiveness to meet mission and business outcomes.

In this video for Help Net Security, Keith Nakasone, Federal Strategist at VMware, discusses how government agencies can scale the use of multicloud environments for mission success.