Threats to hardware security are growing

Hardware attacks are becoming more and more sophisticated. There are several reasons this could be happening:

Security increasingly supported in hardware – Mistakes can introduce severe vulnerabilities

In this video for Help Net Security, Jason Oberg, CTO at Tortuga Logic, talks about the growing hardware security threats.