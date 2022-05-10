Help Net Security
Threats to hardware security are growing

Hardware attacks are becoming more and more sophisticated. There are several reasons this could be happening:

  • Security increasingly supported in hardware – Mistakes can introduce severe vulnerabilities
  • Complex interaction between security hardware and firmware/software – Thorough system-level verification is a challenge
  • Architectural vulnerabilities allow remote exploit – Dramatic increase of attack surface and scale

In this video for Help Net Security, Jason Oberg, CTO at Tortuga Logic, talks about the growing hardware security threats.



