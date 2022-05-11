Sternum releases live attack simulation platform for IoT devices

Sternum released a real-world attack simulation and evaluation platform, enabling IoT device makers to evaluate their devices against top current threats.

The threats to IoT devices continue to grow and the impact has increased significantly. According to research by Forrester Consulting, 67% of enterprises in the US have experienced an IoT incident, and only 16% of enterprise security managers say they have adequate visibility to the IoT devices in their environments. In March 2022, the U.S Government Issued Stark Warning calling Firmware Security a “Single Point Of Failure”

While there are many IoT security solutions, devices remain highly vulnerable. Device makers find it hard to understand the level of risk in their devices, prioritize their resources, and choose the most effective solution to reduce risk. Many security solutions claim coverage using frameworks like the MITRE ATTACK evaluation framework. However, no such framework exists for IoT devices.

Additionally, the complexity of the threat landscape and the myriad of devices make assessing the level of risk and choosing the right solution to protect the devices an extremely difficult task.

With its deep expertise in cyber offense and defense, Sternum first identified the 20 most critical attacks in the last few years and developed a platform to simulate these attacks and demonstrate firmware weaknesses, exploitation methods and protection options. Enterprises can then make well-informed decisions about how to best protect their devices.