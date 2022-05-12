Shrinking healthcare cybersecurity gaps between hospitals and manufacturers

The relationship between medical device manufacturers (MDMs) and healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) has always been challenged by a lack of good communication, mostly to the detriment of the latter.

Likewise, the impact of a cyberattack is not equally shared: While a HDO may be rendered inoperable for days or weeks by ransomware, the MDM may or may not be receiving some bad press.

In this video for Help Net Security, Christopher Gates, Director of Product Security at Velentium, talks about the gaps in healthcare cybersecurity, as well as the new FDA premarket cybersecurity guidance for medical device manufacturers and Health Sector Coordinating Council’s model contract language template.