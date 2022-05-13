CoreStack hires Murli Mohan as MD – Sales for IMEA

CoreStack announced it has appointed Murli Mohan as MD– Sales for India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA). Murli will be primarily responsible for building a go-to-market (GTM) strategy, driving revenue growth and profitability in the region.

Murli has built and led sales and business development at UiPath, IBM, Dell, and now, he will be helping CoreStack expand its footprint in the IMEA region.

This key hire will work closely with the company’s CRO Manish Bharti, to continue the remarkable business momentum CoreStack is experiencing.

Murli joins CoreStack after completing a rich 27-year long career journey in leadership roles with companies like UiPath, IBM, and Dell Software (now Quest Software). In his most recent role at UiPath, Murli led as a VP and Head of India & South Asia sales, where he was instrumental in building a clear India strategy, driving revenue growth & profitability in the region. Prior to that, he was MD for Dell Software for about five years. He worked as VP in IBM for about 11 years where he managed software, operations, and sales.

Apart from having a deep knowledge of the regional market and buying behavior, Murli has created an established track record in creating and nurturing high performance teams to drive the next generation of growth initiatives. He believes in strong adherence to principles, values and beliefs while focusing on achieving business results through attention to sales discipline.

“I am truly excited to be a part of the supercharged team at CoreStack and look forward to scaling our business to the next level,” said Murli Mohan, MD – Sales (IMEA) at CoreStack. “I am committed to building a strong go-to-market strategy, ease of doing business and profitability in the region, and enabling enterprises to harness the full capabilities of the cloud.”

“We’re excited to accelerate the expansion of our sales team with a seasoned veteran like Murli Mohan,” said Manish Bharti, CRO at CoreStack. “We’re at a point where more aggressive GTM strategy will provide a faster path to our growth. With his rich experience, Murli will be instrumental in scaling our business in the IMEA region.”

CoreStack’s NextGen cloud governance fabric helps enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs) and global system integrators (GSIs) increase top-line and enhance bottom-line efficiencies. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government.

Its AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution provides its customers with visibility across financial management (FinOps), security operations (SecOps) and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass. The solution enables enterprises decrease cloud costs while increasing operational efficiencies, as well as assure 100% cloud compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & AWS Well Architected Framework.