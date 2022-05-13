Socure names Chad Kalmes as CISO

Socure announced the hiring of Chad Kalmes as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, Kalmes will direct Socure’s strategy and operations across the Security, Technology, and Risk & Compliance functions and continue to foster a culture of security and trust throughout the entire organization.

“Knowing exactly who it is that you’re transacting with is critical to building trust in the digital economy – and Socure is the proven gold standard for enabling businesses to achieve just that,” Kalmes said. “It’s an honor to join the market leader during such a phenomenal growth period, and I look forward to continuously elevating Socure’s cybersecurity capabilities and to redefine the underlying standards and frameworks driving today’s digital economy.”

As part of his role, Kalmes will also lead the security and compliance strategy for the Socure ID+ platform and partner closely with the product and engineering teams to integrate security best practices, principles and policies into the product development process.

Kalmes brings more than 20 years of IT and security leadership experience to Socure, spanning roles at some of today’s most-recognized technology companies. He most recently served as vice president of technology & risk at PagerDuty, after serving as senior director technology & applications at Twilio.

Kalmes has vast experience implementing digital roadmaps, setting and executing security strategies, and driving risk management programs that transform businesses. In his prior roles, Chad assisted both Twilio and PagerDuty with their IPO-readiness and post-IPO SOX compliance programs. He also helped drive PagerDuty’s ongoing efforts with the company’s FedRAMP compliance.

“Chad will be responsible for full end-to-end ownership of our Risk, Security, and Technology functions and puts Socure in a position to ensure that team strategies and priorities are all aligned with the top-level company goals,” said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure. “The team and I will benefit from his experience as we further strengthen our commitment to security and trust as a cornerstone of Socure’s relationship with our customers.”