The most insecure and easily hackable passwords

No matter how annoying juggling too many passwords can be, for better or worse they are one thing end users have control over. But while choosing a password is easy, choosing one that will be easy to remember and good enough to withstand attackers’ guessing, bruteforcing and cracking efforts is obviously a problem for many users.

In this video for Help Net Security, Gary De Mercurio, VP of Trustwave SpiderLabs, talks about how passwords are hacked and what people can do to make that job difficult for attackers.