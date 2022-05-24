Noname Security partners with BlueFort Security to offer proactive API security

Noname Security has entered into a strategic partnership with BlueFort Security, the UK’s provider of cybersecurity solutions.

The partnership will provide BlueFort customers access to Noname Security’s API Security Platform, enabling customers to proactively secure their environments from API security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and design flaws, while providing API attack protection with automated detection and response.

Noname Security’s strategic partnership with BlueFort will further expand the latter’s comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions, which are built on carefully selected partnerships, insight, and expertise to deliver innovative, end-to-end IT security solutions to secure BlueFort customers’ environments. This includes API vulnerability scanning, as part of BlueFort’s key value-add offerings within BlueFort Evolve.

The Noname Security API Security Platform is the only solution that covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — API Posture Management, API Runtime Security, and Secure API Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

It can also connect to any environment and natively integrates with organizations’ existing technology stack. It is the only API security platform that offers both SaaS or on-premises deployments and enables API testing before production. This helps customers actively conduct API testing as part of the API software development lifecycle to identify issues before production.

Misconfigured APIs have become a leading cause of security incidents that involve a data breach or loss of sensitive data, with 36% of such incidents tied to misconfigurations in APIs, according to 451 Research’s 2022 API Security Trends Report, sponsored by Noname Security.

For many organizations, there is a significant visibility gap at the API layer, leading to a lack of governance and posture management of APIs. Gartner has also predicted that 2022 will be the year API attacks become the most frequent attack vector.

“Partnering with BlueFort is an excellent fit for us given the team’s expertise as a cyber security partner providing valuable technical expertise and hands-on support to businesses across the UK,” said Dirk Marichal, VP EMEA at Noname Security. “BlueFort’s service offerings are highly evolved and built upon solid skill sets and subject matter expertise, making the partnership a natural choice in a fast-moving technology area where users need guidance, thought leadership and innovation. The Noname API Security platform will help BlueFort customers mitigate risks, prevent attacks, and keep business APIs secure,” Marichal continued.

“We are pleased to be able to offer BlueFort customers access to the most powerful, complete, and easy-to-use API security platform – both as a standalone solution and as part of our value-add BlueFort Evolve offering,” adds Dave Henderson, CEO, Sales & Marketing at BlueFort Security. “Noname Security provides a complete view of API security and helps CISOs proactively secure their environments from vulnerabilities and misconfiguration. This strategic partnership reflects our shared ethos of providing innovative solutions that focus on addressing fast evolving security challenges across all market sectors,” concluded Henderson.