Why are many businesses still not using a password manager?

Why are we still talking about passwords? We already have single sign-on (SSO), and passwordless is the new buzzword everyone is talking about, but when you put yourself in the shoes of someone who is responsible for the overall security of an organization, there is a big contrast.

Many organizations have implemented technologies such as SSO to address the problem of managing too many passwords, but passwords are still used in every business: for legacy applications, for network systems, for services not connected to SSO, network passwords, and passwords for encrypted documents.

In this video for Help Net Security, Hemant Kumar, CEO at Enpass, discusses why many businesses are still not using a password manager, the types of password management solutions that are available today, and how they address different business needs.