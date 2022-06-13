Help Net Security
How organizations can protect themselves in the emerging risk landscape

In this video for Help Net Security, Ravi Srinivasan, CEO of Votiro, discusses ThoughtLab’s 2022 cybersecurity benchmarking study, Cybersecurity Solutions for a Riskier World.

The research revealed that the pandemic has brought cybersecurity to a critical inflection point. The number of material breaches respondents suffered rose 20.5% from 2020 to 2021, and cybersecurity budgets as a percentage of firms’ total revenue jumped 51%, from 0.53% to 0.80%.

During that time, cybersecurity became a strategic business imperative, requiring CEOs and their management teams to work together to meet the higher expectations of regulators, shareholders, and the board.



