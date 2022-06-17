Portnox unveils new cloud-native tool to help midmarket businesses simplify network security

Portnox released a cloud-native Terminal Access Controller Access Control Server (TACACS+) solution to help midmarket businesses manage network device administration and access management across increasingly distributed networks.

“We are dedicated to simplifying network security so midmarket IT teams have the same level of visibility and control as their enterprise IT counterparts with unlimited budgets and resources,” noted Denny LeCompte, CEO at Portnox. “Building out a cloud-native TACACS+ solution was a natural next step for our team after the overwhelming response to our NAC-as-a-Service platform. The enthusiastic adoption of our NAC-as-a-Service offering influenced us to offer a free version of TACACS+-as-a-Service as an initial entry point for all organizations. We firmly believe that once IT professionals get their hands on our suite of cloud-native solutions, they will be blown away by their ease of use, simplicity and power.”

Continuing its commitment to delivering network security products that are easy for the mid-market to use, scale and maintain, the new cloud-native Portnox TACACS+-as-a-Service offering empowers users to easily enforce network authentication, authorization, and accounting (AAA) services and policies for network devices – functionality once only available to large enterprises. Offering a free entry-level tier, Portnox now allows any organization to deploy this must-have network security technology for up to 100 network devices – such as wireless access points and wired switches – under the authority of a single administrator.

Already helping more than 1,000 organizations around the globe navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape, the new cloud-native Portnox TACACS+-as-a-Service solution provides network device authentication, authorization and accounting services, including:

User authentication for network devices via Open LDAP and integrations with Azure Active Directory, Google Workspace, Microsoft Active Directory and OKTA

Policy enforcement for network device access and configuration changes to privilege levels, allowed services, autocommands, custom attributes, and more

Automated audit trails for user activity and attributes across network devices such as user identities, start and stop times, executed commands, packet transfers, etc.

Since closing its Series A earlier this year, Portnox has invested heavily in its product and people. Notable new leadership hires across the C-Suite include COO Said Aziz, CMO Marie-Laure Carvalho, and CRO Shon Turner. The company has also drastically increased its employee count in Sales, Marketing, Product, Engineering, and other departments across the United States, Europe and Israel to fuel its growth, growing its workforce by more than 50 percent since the start of 2022.