iPaaS apps are vulnerable because they transport highly sensitive data from core systems, include many different third-party apps in the process, and often lack security tools to govern and secure them all.

In this video for Help Net Security, Alon Jackson, CEO of Astrix Security, talks about how as the variety of third-party platforms increases, and as it becomes easier to link data and workflows to one another, it’s high time for cybersecurity solutions to keep up.