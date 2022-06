The latest APWG’s Phishing Activity Trends Report reveals that in the first quarter of 2022 there were 1,025,968 total phishing attacks—the worst quarter for phishing observed to date. This quarter was the first time the three-month total has exceeded one million. There were 384,291 attacks in March 2022, which was a record monthly total.

In this video for Help Net Security, Joshua Crumbaugh, CEO, PhishFirewall, talks about how cybercriminals are taking their phishing attacks to a new level.