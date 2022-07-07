Node4 acquires risual to strengthen its consulting and managed services

Node4 has announced the acquisition of risual, an IT managed services and solutions provider and Microsoft Azure Expert MSP employing 170 staff in the UK.

As a Microsoft Expert for 17 years, risual has deep solution and service knowledge across Microsoft platforms and a specialist in transforming clients in cloud, business and digital. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Backed by Providence Equity Partners, to build on its strong organic growth, Node4 targets strategic acquisitions that will enhance its ability to provide market-leading end-to-end services and help UK businesses move to secure, cloud-based platforms that will really make a difference to their people and clients. Node4’s acquisition of risual plays on the strengths of two organizations formed, built and led by genuine technology entrepreneurs. This adds significant skills, experience, and revenue to its managed services business, with a focus on all three Microsoft cloud platforms and public and private sector clients.

Adding risual to Node4’s acquisition of TNP in July 2021 brings together knowledge, capability and capacity offering a comprehensive Microsoft portfolio of services. The Group plans to create a Microsoft Centre of Excellence. With 170 highly skilled staff and world class levels of employee engagement, risual brings an array of complementary skills and deep knowledge across Microsoft platforms to Node4, which itself is also an Azure Expert MSP. The acquisition further enhances the group’s credibility and expertise in delivering Microsoft solutions to the enterprise mid-tier and public sector.

risual’s accreditation for many major public sector digital and IT service frameworks, including the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), as well as its extensive consulting expertise, will play a significant role in bringing the benefits of Node4’s wider portfolio of solutions to public sector organizations. A combined portfolio built on Microsoft to help clients create value-based strategies to move and re-imagine applications and services to the public cloud at a pace considering, economics, regulation, and security.

risual’s co-founders, Alun Rogers and Rich Proud will remain in their leadership roles alongside their management team post-acquisition, with Node4 committed to all risual employees investing in growth in the years ahead. Under their leadership, risual’s highly skilled experts will play a critical role spearheading Microsoft cloud and public sector, as Node4 establishes itself as the most capable customer-focused MSP in the UK. The portfolio, capability, and capacity are truly exciting, working with clients to define, deliver, protect, and manage within a single UK based group.

Node4 will also support the continued growth of risual Education, which since 2015, provides end-user training to help organizations across the UK adopt technology, as well as supporting students with qualifications through an award-winning apprenticeship program.

“As Node4 evolves as a business delivering more cloud-led transformation services, risual represents a perfect fit given its track record, consultancy skills and managed services in the public cloud,” commented Andrew Gilbert, CEO of Node4. “With complementary Microsoft skill sets, Node4 and risual are ideally suited to deliver the change that matters for clients and the transformation outcomes they need.”

Alun Rogers, Co-Founder at risual, said: “Joining the Node4 team is an extremely exciting step for risual, and their excellent reputation was a decisive factor in our decision to take risual into the group. Node4’s exceptional service as standard, as well as their culture and commitment to providing strategic input and honest direction, is in perfect harmony with risual’s core values of honesty, openness, and trust.”

“The combined group is ready to lead our clients with insights to solve their most challenging needs considering secure and environmentally sustainable operations. With an integrated team of highly skilled, trustworthy, and experienced people, the group aims to guide and support clients with capacity and scale to meet any demand.” added Rich Proud, Co-Founder at risual. “Our amazing team are looking forward to maximising group opportunities and play important roles in the ongoing Node4 success story.” Proud concluded.

Node4’s principal investor is Providence Equity Partners. Node4 was advised by PwC (financial) and Pinsent Masons (legal). The completion of the acquisition is subject to National Security and Investment (NSI) act approval.