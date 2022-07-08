Simplifying legal entity identification in the digital age

As the world’s legal entities rush to digitize their processes and transactions, confidence in digital authenticity is in short supply. Thankfully, a single, open and universal protocol that will enable legal entities everywhere to verify the authenticity of digital information and its sources is now emerging.

In this video for Help Net Security, Karla McKenna, Managing Director and Philip Feairheller, Software Developer at the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), review the model and the technologies underpinning the verifiable LEI – or vLEI – a new digital identity service designed to overcome this challenge by enabling organizations everywhere to make better decisions about who and what they trust when engaging in digital transactions.