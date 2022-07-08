N-able acquires Spinpanel to help partners accelerate cloud strategy

N-able announced it has acquired Spinpanel, a multi-tenant Microsoft 365 management and automation platform built for Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) to automate the provisioning, security, and management of all Microsoft tenants, users, and licenses in a single consolidated hub.

Spinpanel helps direct and indirect CSPs reduce complexity, bring efficiency, and profitably scale their Microsoft business.

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off of an innovative direct CSP, Spinpanel is used by a growing number of Microsoft partners and IT organizations across the globe. A significant majority of N-able partners manage and/or resell Microsoft Cloud services for their small and medium enterprise customers. The acquisition will help N-able partners alleviate two macro challenges—labor scarcity and moving to the cloud—to help partners tame the Microsoft Cloud and drive more value for their customers.

In turn, Spinpanel customers will have more direct access to the N-able portfolio of powerful, scalable solutions and free educational and marketing resources to help them excel at every stage of growth. The addition of the Spinpanel technology into the N-able product portfolio is anticipated to occur during the third quarter. Further details regarding the transaction were not disclosed.

“The ‘cloud’ is no longer a talk track in presentations; it’s an adoption speedway for IT professionals,” said John Pagliuca, President and CEO of N-able. “However, while the cloud presents an enormous opportunity, it also adds to the increasing complexity of IT environments, and that coupled with labor shortages can undermine its full potential. We believe the addition of Spinpanel to our team will help our partners optimize the value of their Microsoft Cloud products and, in turn, give Spinpanel customers access to a wider array of IT management and security solutions. We are excited to welcome Spinpanel to the N-able family.”

“We are thrilled to be joining the N-able team so we can extend the vision we’ve had for our Microsoft Cloud enablement technology and get it into the hands of an even greater pool of CSPs and IT professionals,” stated Bendert Post, Spinpanel CEO. “There is no reason why the cloud should be out of reach, including Microsoft Cloud which dominates most of the IT world. It’s really a matter of having the ability to harness its full capabilities while centralizing the ability to manage it. We’re making that vision a reality and we know our customers will also appreciate the wider breadth and depth we will bring as N-able, together.”