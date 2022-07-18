Help Net Security
Help Net Security

(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 72 released: Free download

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 72 has been released today.
It’s a free download, no registration required.

insecure magazine 72 released

Table of contents

  • Review: Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup
  • 7 threat detection challenges CISOs face and what they can do about it
  • How to set up a powerful insider threat program
  • Top 5 security analytics to measure
  • How to avoid security blind spots when logging and monitoring
  • Photo gallery: Cyber Week 2022
  • Review: Enzoic for Active Directory
  • An offensive mindset is crucial for effective cyber defense
  • The SaaS-to-SaaS supply chain is a wild, wild mess
  • How the blurring of the supply chain opens your doors to attackers—and how you can close them

Get the latest issue of (IN)SECURE Magazine and subscribe for free.



More about
Share this

Don't miss