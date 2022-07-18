(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 72 released: Free download

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 72 has been released today.

It’s a free download, no registration required.

Table of contents

Review: Hornetsecurity 365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup

7 threat detection challenges CISOs face and what they can do about it

How to set up a powerful insider threat program

Top 5 security analytics to measure

How to avoid security blind spots when logging and monitoring

Photo gallery: Cyber Week 2022

Review: Enzoic for Active Directory

An offensive mindset is crucial for effective cyber defense

The SaaS-to-SaaS supply chain is a wild, wild mess

How the blurring of the supply chain opens your doors to attackers—and how you can close them

