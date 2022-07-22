ZEDEDA raises $26 million to accelerate research and development

ZEDEDA announced that it has closed $26 million in Series B funding, capping a period of exponential growth.

The broad range of new and existing investors — including Coast Range Capital, Lux Capital, Energize Ventures, Almaz Capital, Porsche Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, Juniper Networks, Rockwell Automation, Samsung Next and EDF North America Ventures — signals the importance of edge computing to companies across all industries and verticals.

All existing investors participated in this latest round of financing, which has doubled the previous investment in the company. ZEDEDA has now raised more than $55 million since its inception.

“All aspects of our business — from a growing base of Global 500 customers to major strategic partnerships and growth in deployed edge nodes — are on a terrific path,” said Said Ouissal, founder and CEO of ZEDEDA. “This latest round of investment validates that our open framework and ecosystem approach to the distributed edge is the ideal choice for the future of connected operations.”

A recent Worldwide Edge Spending Guide from IDC forecasted double-digit growth for investments in edge computing. This year’s total is expected to be $176 billion, an increase of 14.8% over 2021, with a 2025 target of nearly $274 billion.

“The market for edge computing solutions is poised for tremendous expansion, and we believe ZEDEDA will be a major contributor,” said Tom Gallo, Managing Partner at Coast Range Capital. “They combine innovation and expertise like no one else in the industry, and we are excited to join them on their journey in this round of funding.”

“Businesses worldwide are looking to take advantage of the benefits of edge computing as they look for ways to support remote work and improve efficiency,” said Bilal Zuberi, Partner at Lux Capital, who has participated in every fundraising round for ZEDEDA. “As a long-time investor, we’re excited to double down with ZEDEDA as they continue to grow rapidly.”

ZEDEDA to accelerate momentum after a year of dramatic growth

The past 12 months have seen a sharp increase in ZEDEDA’s growth as a company. Revenue is up 7x year-over-year, while at the same time, its number of nodes under management has risen by 4x. ZEDEDA’s strong growth is fueled by existing customers now applying the company’s solution across different edge deployments in addition to new customers beginning their edge deployments.

ZEDEDA will use the latest round of funding to support its expanding customer base, accelerate research and development and expand its marketing and sales operations. The budding ecosystem around the industry’s first open orchestration solution has attracted strategic partnerships and integrations with Google, Microsoft, PTC, and SUSE. ZEDEDA’s expanding customer base includes OEM activities with Global 500 companies, including a leading global virtualization software provider and a leading industrial automation company.

Strategic investor perspectives on $26m series b funding round

The wide adoption of cloud computing by distributed organizations is accelerating the growth of edge computing, as organizations across all verticals are implementing business-transforming use cases. Industries from manufacturing to energy to automotive are turning to edge computing to manage and process vast amounts of data from new sources within their distributed operations and organizations.

“Hardware diversity on the edge is a challenge for many global companies. ZEDEDA’s technology has the potential to unify an entire ecosystem of hardware and apps. The technology is designed to enable remote device management and application orchestration that could improve data visibility, control and security,” said Jim Gable, Vice President, Innovation and President of Technology Ventures at Chevron. “This is the latest investment from our Core Energy Fund 7, which focuses on operational enhancement, digitalization and lower carbon technologies.”

“The explosion of data generated from the ever-growing number of devices, machines and sensors at the edge of the network is driving a fundamental shift and the need to build next-generation AI-driven networks with intelligent edge computing and processing capabilities,” said Sujai Hajela, EVP, AI-Driven Enterprise at Juniper Networks. “ZEDEDA provides a unified orchestration experience across hardware, software, networks and clouds, and this, along with impressive execution and ability to meet the ambiguous and evolving demands of today’s enterprise edge market, has made them a trusted partner for organizations looking to transform their operations.”

“Managing data at the edge is increasingly mission-critical for enterprises that need to optimize real-time decision-making, maximize operational efficiency, and drive new business outcomes,” said Raymond Liao, Managing Director at Samsung Next. “We are confident that the ZEDEDA team is in a strong position to deliver scalable infrastructure solutions to a rapidly growing pipeline of IIoT customers.”

“As part of Porsche’s commitment to innovation, the company is always looking for technology that supports our ability to generate unique and sustainable solutions,” said Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital and CIO of Porsche. “This extended partnership with ZEDEDA creates exciting possibilities for the automotive industry to take advantage of increased network speed and computing capacity.”