Minimizing risk: Key cybersecurity-related M&A considerations

Global M&A hit new highs in 2021 reaching an eye-popping $5.1 trillion in total deal value, according to PwC. With economic headwinds leaving acquisition as the only viable exit, further consolidation in the market is inevitable.

One thing that typically gets overlooked in that M&A frenzy, is the technical difficulties of inheriting digital assets of the acquired company and the cybersecurity risk that comes with it.

In this Help Net Security video, Lenny Zeltser, CISO at Axonius, shares key cybersecurity-related considerations that both acquirer and acquired should keep in mind as they go through M&A.