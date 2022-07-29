New infosec products of the week: July 29, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Aqua Security, NetApp, Rapid7, Runecast, and Teleport.

Runecast announces new capabilities to simplify Kubernetes security and speed up operations

Runecast announced that its patented enterprise platform Runecast has expanded its current Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) capabilities with advanced image scanning. Running securely on-premises, Runecast automates security compliance checks for Kubernetes with insights into what is happening both on-premises and in the cloud.

Rapid7 adds layered context capabilities to its InsightCloudSec platform

Rapid7’s addition of layered context provides organizations with a consolidated, resource-oriented view of the most critical risks in their environment, enabling them to more effectively prioritize and remediate issues.

Aqua Runtime Protection detects sophisticated attacks in real time

Aqua Security launches runtime protection with minimal configuration to stop attacks in real time on running workloads. Protection is composed of new curated and optimised default security controls, as well as threat intel from observations of real attacks on cloud native environments.

NetApp Spot Security identifies and assesses cloud security posture risks

Spot Security’s agentless technology analyzes cloud resource relationships to provide clear visibility and prioritized actions, automatically determining the prospective exposure of each cloud resource and surfacing critical security threats based on their potential impact to the organization. These automated actions mitigate alert fatigue and keep cloud infrastructure secure and operations teams efficient.

Teleport 10 enables single sign-on to any infrastructure resource without passwords or usernames

Teleport 10 features passwordless access, a single sign-on infrastructure access solution that eliminates the need for usernames, passwords, private keys, and other secrets. Integrating secure biometric solutions such as TouchID, Windows Hello, Yubikey BIO, and other biometric hardware, Teleport 10 offers scalable identity-based access while reducing the probability of lost, shared or stolen credentials.