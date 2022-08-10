SecurityScorecard provides a combination of services and platform to help CISOs manage cybersecurity risks

At Black Hat USA 2022, SecurityScorecard announced the integration of its Professional Services offering with its ratings platform to provide a single point of orchestration to manage cybersecurity risks.

SecurityScorecard’s Professional Services team can help any customer manage cybersecurity risk in concert with the industry’s largest and most comprehensive global, cyber risk data set, setting the industry standard for how cyber risk is quantified, measured and reduced.

SecurityScorecard delivers strategic, proactive and acute-scenario services paired with its industry-leading ratings platform that together provide end-to-end cyber risk management from monitoring to remediation.

“CISOs are under pressure to protect their organizations, and are now accountable to the Board of Directors, but they lack a single-point of orchestration for cybersecurity workflow and to define success,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, co-founder and CEO, SecurityScorecard. “Our services and software platform provides CISOs with peace of mind that they have the broad visibility to take action quickly, hold their vendors accountable and communicate those actions promptly.”

SecurityScorecard’s Professional Services team utilizes the combined data and dynamic risk intelligence from the SecurityScorecard platform together with customized data derived from dark web mining to give each customer a holistic, full-spectrum view of their risk posture that is continuously assessed and triaged.

SecurityScorecard’s suite of Professional Services is supported by a team of 24/7 Digital Forensic Incident Response (DFIR) experts and include:

Cyber Risk Intelligence-as-a-Service provides organizations with tailored, actionable intelligence via SecurityScorecard’s threat intelligence team.

provides organizations with tailored, actionable intelligence via SecurityScorecard’s threat intelligence team. Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Program includes workshops and customized roadmaps to help organizations mature their programs.

includes workshops and customized roadmaps to help organizations mature their programs. Tabletop Exercises help test teams’ cyber readiness against a real-world cyber incident by practicing incident response scenarios.

help test teams’ cyber readiness against a real-world cyber incident by practicing incident response scenarios. Penetration Testing and Red Team Exercises engage covert teams of ethical hackers to identify weaknesses.

engage covert teams of ethical hackers to identify weaknesses. Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR) support helps to collect, preserve and analyze digital evidence when responding to an incident, whether that be an insider threat situation or a nation state attack. SecurityScorecard’s team of experts regularly testify in court and collaborate with law enforcement. Incident Response support is also available 24/7 and onsite during a crisis, such as a ransomware incident, to help contain attacks, identify the threat actors and safely progress to the eradication phase.

SecurityScorecard’s Professional Services team also helps prevent churn across internal security and TPRM teams by giving them the expertise to maintain program integrity and business uptime, particularly for under-resourced teams, regardless of cyber or third-party risk maturity.