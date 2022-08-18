Why smart factories need to prioritize cybersecurity

Recent Capgemini research revealed that the vast majority of organizations do not have device visibility at their smart factory locations. The use of legacy machinery, designed before cybersecurity was a key element, has opened networks to attack.

In this Help Net Security video, Aarthi Krishna, Global Head of Intelligent Industry Security at Capgemini, provides an overview of the cybersecurity issues smart factories have to deal with, and offers steps to help organizations better prepare, prevent and mitigate a variety of attacks.