DevSpace 6: Client-only developer tool for cloud-native development with Kubernetes

Loft Labs released DevSpace 6, open-source software for Kubernetes that enables users to develop, troubleshoot and deploy cloud-native software faster.

DevSpace is a lightweight, easy-to-use client-only command-line interface (CLI) tool that employs users’ current kube-context, like kubectl or Helm. It does not require installing anything inside a cluster and is versatile with the ability to work with every Kubernetes cluster without modification.

“While there are similar solutions, none provide the full-featured developer experience for cloud-native developers in the market,” said Lukas Gentele, CEO of Loft Labs. “And DevSpace works right out of the box with no installation needed.”

DevSpace 6 introduces:

Automation pipelines – which are similar to GitHub actions – to build images, deploy, as well as start and stop development as part of software development workflows;

Improved remote testing via an SSH (Secure Socket Shell) connection from the local host to the container;

Reusability with imports so a central repository of functions is able to be accessed and shared via Git, local paths, or URLs.

Loft Labs builds its enterprise-grade Kubernetes platform Loft on top of the open source vcluster project. Loft is used by large organizations to create a self-service platform for their engineering teams. When an enterprise runs Loft, their engineers can provision virtual clusters on-demand whenever they need them, either using the Loft UI (user interface), the Loft CLI (command-line interface) or even using the Kubernetes command-line tool kubectl via the custom resources provided as part of Loft.