How complicated access management protocols have impacted cloud security

During AWS re:Inforce, Amazon executives emphasized how important access control is when it comes to cloud security and why IT leaders need to ask who has access to what and why. The executives emphasized the importance of enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA) and blocking public access, with Kurt Kufeld, vice president of AWS platform, going as far as to say it “will absolutely save lives.”

However, the news was met with some criticism by security and IT professionals who have claimed that identity and access management has become too complicated in the cloud.

In this Help Net Security video, Tim Prendergast, CEO of strongDM, talks about how technical professionals consistently have to jump through hoops, which could lead to risky workarounds and project delays. IT leaders are also having trouble answering the questions of who has access to what because of data democratization across cloud environments.