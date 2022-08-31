Bright Data expands leadership team to advance its strategic goals

Bright Data has announced an expansion of its core leadership team to advance its strategic goals and further the company’s momentum within the market.

These newly created and expanded roles intend to improve the company’s overall data-driven offering to its existing and future thousands of customers across every sector, as well as strengthen its overall product portfolio.

Omri Orgad: Chief Customer Officer (CCO): After three successful years as the managing director of Bright Data North America, where he led the company’s expansion into new US-based market sectors, Omri Orgad has been promoted to the position of Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

Since joining Bright Data in 2014, Orgad has contributed immensely to the company’s rapid success. In his new role, Orgad will primarily focus on continuing to expand the company’s footprint within the enterprise sector, ensuring it fully addresses this sector’s data needs, as well as boost Bright Data’s services to thousands of its existing customers.

Yanay Sela: Chief Marketing Officer (CMO): Yanay Sela has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for the company’s marketing strategy as well as identifying and initiating new growth-focused innovative channels. Sela served as the first-ever CMO at Seeking Alpha and led acquisitions as CMO at Appsee (acquired in 2019) and as CMO at Galatea (acquired in 2015). Sela is also a resident professor of marketing in the global MBA programs at IDC University in Israel and a visiting professor at EADA Business School in Barcelona, Rhodes University in South Africa, and Middlesex University in Dubai.

Limor Kidron: Chief People Officer (CPO): Limor Kidron has been promoted to Chief People Officer and will continue to shape the company’s human resources strategy and culture. With over 20 years of HR experience and having served as a member of the company’s very first leadership team, Kidron has led Bright Data’s human resources strategic path, programs and activities since its inception, playing a key role in the company’s accelerated growth and success.

Keren Pakes: Chief Brand and Communications Officer (CBO): Keren Pakes has taken on the Chief Brand and Communications Officer role. A former award-winning BBC journalist and news executive editor and producer, Pakes currently also serves as the General Manager of the Bright Initiative, a pro bono organisation that uses web data to drive change across the world with over 600 partner organisations, among them leading universities as well as major global initiatives.

In her new position, Pakes will concentrate on enhancing Bright Data’s brand offering, further solidifying the business as a key market leader in the DaaS (Data as a Service) sector.

Ofir Meir: Director of Security Partnerships: Ofir Meir has been appointed as Director of Security Partnerships, responsible for ensuring that Bright Data’s networks and product suite continue to be fully compliant with the most stringent and comprehensive international security standards, as it has done so far. In addition, Meir will prioritise expanding the company’s partnerships and strategic alliances with cybersecurity organisations.

Meir, who previously served as the lead Global Accounts Go-To Manager and Partner Alliance Manager at Checkpoint, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally, brings a wealth of experience in partnership and business development within the cybersecurity space.

As the market demand for quality-driven and compliance-focused web data is exponentially growing, partnerships with security-oriented organisations will undoubtedly carry a great potential to benefit a wide array of customers as well as the data and security domains.

“As we look forward to yet another successful year, this string of recent appointments across our company’s leadership team underlines our commitment towards leveraging our strength as a future DaaS leading company,” said Or Lenchner, Bright Data’s CEO. “As current market leaders in the web data domain, we look forward to solving our customers’ data cycle demands with the latest tech-forward innovations. I wholeheartedly believe that these new appointments will contribute immensely to our goals of being a leader in every data market aspect but also continue to strengthen our company’s market offering and brand.”