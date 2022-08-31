Should ransomware payments be banned? A few considerations

Several U.S. states have recently moved to ban local and state agencies and organizations funded by taxpayers’ dollars from paying off ransomware gangs, and a few more are gearing up to it.

In this Help Net Security video interview, Alex Iftimie, Partner at Morrison & Foerster (MoFo), talks about the possible repercussions of such legislation and, in general, about the evolving nature of ransomware attacks and the current global efforts aimed at fighting the ransomware threats.

Alex Iftimie was most recently a prosecutor in the National Security and Cybercrime Units of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. As co-chair of MoFo’s Global Risk and Crisis Management group, he also advises clients on sensitive cyber and US national security matters, internal investigations, and government enforcement actions.