Financial organizations fail to act on firmware breaches

In this Help Net Security video, Michael Thelander, Director Product Marketing at Eclypsium, discusses how financial organizations are failing to act despite the majority experiencing a firmware-related breach.

92% of CISOs in finance believe adversaries are better equipped at weaponizing firmware than their teams are at securing it, according to Eclypsium and Vanson Bourne. Additionally, three out of four acknowledge gaps in awareness concerning the organization’s firmware blind spot. Consequently, 88% of those surveyed admit to experiencing a firmware-related cyber-attack in the last two years alone.