Swimlane appoints Frans Xavier as CTO and SVP of Engineering

Swimlane has appointed Frans Xavier as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Engineering. Xavier will spearhead the company’s technical roadmap, implementing strategies to advance its platform innovations in security automation and cement its position ahead of the competition.

Before joining Swimlane, Xavier led the engineering and strategy team at Zuora for its Revenue product, leading its transformation to SaaS and evolution to real-time product.

Xavier also spent 10 years at Responsys driving the development of a cross-channel marketing campaign automation platform that grew to over $200M in revenue and successfully executed an IPO before its eventual sale to Oracle.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Frans to the Swimlane leadership team,” said James Brear, CEO of Swimlane.

“Frans has the experience and a proven track record of taking products to the next level, and having a leader of his caliber will undoubtedly strengthen our team and drive accelerated innovation for our low-code security automation platform.”, Brear continued.

Swimlane launched Swimlane Turbine earlier this year — a low-code automation that captures hard-to-reach telemetry and expands actionability beyond closed extended detection and response (XDR) ecosystems.

The company also announced a $70 million growth funding round led by Activate Capital. Xavier’s decades of experience will play a critical role in continuing the company’s momentum in the security automation market.

“The Swimlane platform’s low code and API first vision is fascinating, and I am excited to help lead the vision, deliver innovations that cater to customers and scale the platform,” said Xavier.

“Swimlane’s industry reputation with customers and partners alike speaks for itself, and I look forward to being part of this incredible team at such a pivotal moment for the organization.”, Xavier continued.