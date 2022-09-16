New infosec products of the week: September 16, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Kingston Digital, Avetta, D3 Security, novoShield, and Socure.

Kingston Digital releases IronKey Keypad 200 to deliver FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security for data

Kingston Digital has released the Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 (KP200), the drive to deliver the latest FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security for your data. The IronKey Keypad 200 is built with protection and flexibility of use in mind — offering XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption in a feature-rich and OS-independent alphanumeric keypad.

Avetta Business Risk helps customers reduce risk and liability in the supply chain

Avetta is helping companies uncover and mitigate hidden financial and business risks in their global supply chains. New Avetta Business Risk in the Avetta One platform goes beyond checking a credit score or financial report; it closely monitors suppliers’ credit strength, financial health, legal proceedings, adverse media, political sanctions and more—all in real-time.

D3 Security launches D3 Chronos to help MSSPs with SOAR implementation

D3 Security has launched D3 Chronos, a streamlined SOAR package for managed security services providers (MSSPs) that can cut alert-handling times by 90% within two weeks.

novoShield launches iPhone phishing protection app on the App Store

novoShield emerged from stealth, launching its iPhone phishing protection app on the App Store. The company’s cybersecurity solution for mobile devices provides everyone – from individual users to businesses of any size – with the technology they need to combat the surging mobile phishing threat without compromising the privacy of the user. novoShield is on a mission to provide easy-to-use and effective enterprise-grade security for all.

Socure enhances KYC/CIP solution to ensure compliance, identity verification

Socure has enhanced the company’s KYC/CIP solution, which now includes full access to the best-matched entity, via the UI dashboard or API, including reason codes and field validation intelligence that enable automation of exception processes and reduce manual reviews.