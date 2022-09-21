Splunk names Tom Casey as SVP and GM, Platform

Splunk has named Tom Casey as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Platform, effective September 20, 2022. Reporting to Gary Steele, President and Chief Executive Officer of Splunk, Casey will lead the company’s platform strategy, including development and operations of the Splunk Platform.

Casey brings over 25 years of experience in technology, with a focus on helping scale cloud and enterprise software companies into multi-product platforms.

Most recently, Casey served as Senior Vice President, Engineering at DocuSign, where he led the entire products and technology team responsible for development and operations of the company’s eSignature and Contract Lifecycle Management applications, along with its Agreement Cloud Platform.

Prior to DocuSign, Casey was Vice President, Platform and Infrastructure at Apptio, where he oversaw the growth of its portfolio to multiple products. He also spent 16 years at Microsoft in various product and engineering leadership roles.

“Tom is a proven innovator and change maker with significant experience delivering large scale cloud platforms and infrastructure,” said Steele.

“He understands the value of the Splunk ecosystem and the role our platform and suite of services play in meeting the increasingly complex needs of our on-premises, hybrid and self-service cloud customers. I look forward to partnering with Tom to continue building and executing Splunk’s platform strategy and growing our technology roadmap.”, Steele continued.

“Splunk‘s success and industry leadership are rooted in innovation and customer-focused investment in products, services and technologies that enhance security, improve visibility and drive resilience,” said Casey.

“There’s an immense opportunity to unlock new insights and actions that help customers innovate as we grow Splunk’s core Platform offering and strengthen our deep customer and partner relationships.”, Casey continued.