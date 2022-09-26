How the CIO’s relationship to IT security is changing

In this Help Net Security video, Joe Leonard, CTO at GuidePoint Security, illustrates how the role of the CIO is changing as cybersecurity priorities and responsibilities are creeping into the job description.

Globally, CIOs find it most difficult to solve challenges related to data privacy/security (66%) and cybersecurity/ransomware (66%), according to a global research study from Lenovo.

From zero trust implementations to network segmentations, CIOs are navigating a cybersecurity battlefield with often little background and resources at their disposal.