Introducing the book: Project Zero Trust

In this Help Net Security video interview, George Finney, CSO at Southern Methodist University, talks about his latest book – “Project Zero Trust: A Story about a Strategy for Aligning Security and the Business“.

Presented in the form of a fictional narrative involving a breach at a company, the book tracks the actions of the company’s new IT Security Director.

Readers will learn John Kindervag‘s 5-Step methodology for implementing Zero Trust, the four Zero Trust design principles, and how to limit the impact of a breach. They’ll also find:

Concrete strategies for aligning your security practices with the business

Common myths and pitfalls when implementing Zero Trust and how to implement it in a cloud environment

Strategies for preventing breaches that encourage efficiency and cost reduction in your company’s security practices

Project Zero Trust is an ideal resource for aspiring technology professionals, as well as experienced IT leaders, network engineers, system admins, and project managers who are interested in or expected to implement zero-trust initiatives.