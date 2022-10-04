Help Net Security
Help Net Security

Why digital trust is the bedrock of business relationships

In this Help Net Security video, David Samuelson, CEO at ISACA, talks about how enterprises approach digital trust.

While nearly 98% of respondents to an ISACA survey say that digital trust is essential, and 63% say that digital trust is relevant to their jobs, only 12% of their organizations have a dedicated staff role for digital trust.

Just one breach of digital trust can cause devastating reputational, regulatory, and financial repercussions. Yet only 66% say their organization currently prioritizes digital trust at a sufficient level.



More about
Share this

Don't miss