Why digital trust is the bedrock of business relationships

In this Help Net Security video, David Samuelson, CEO at ISACA, talks about how enterprises approach digital trust.

While nearly 98% of respondents to an ISACA survey say that digital trust is essential, and 63% say that digital trust is relevant to their jobs, only 12% of their organizations have a dedicated staff role for digital trust.

Just one breach of digital trust can cause devastating reputational, regulatory, and financial repercussions. Yet only 66% say their organization currently prioritizes digital trust at a sufficient level.