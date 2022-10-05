CISA orders federal agencies to regularly perform IT asset discovery, vulnerability enumeration

A new directive issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is ordering US federal civilian agencies to perform regular asset discovery and vulnerability enumeration, to better account for and protect the devices that reside on their networks.

About the Directive

“Over the past several years, CISA has been working urgently to gain greater visibility into risks facing federal civilian networks, a gap made clear by the intrusion campaign targeting SolarWinds devices,” the agency explained the impetus for the Binding Operational Directive 23-01.

“While the requirements in this Directive are not sufficient for comprehensive, modern cyber defense operations, they are an important step to address current visibility challenges at the component, agency, and FCEB enterprise level.”

The Directive does tells the agencies that, six months from now (i.e., by April 3, 2023,) they must:

Perform automated asset discovery every 7 days (the discovery must cover the entire IPv4 space used by the agency)

Initiate vulnerability enumeration across all discovered assets, including “roaming” devices, every 14 days

Start automated ingestion of detected vulnerabilities into CISA’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Dashboard within 72 hours

Develop and maintain the capability to initiate on-demand asset discovery and vulnerability enumeration to identify specific assets or subsets of vulnerabilities, when requested to do so by CISA.

A step in the right direction

While the Directive requires the agencies to achieve these goals, it does not tell them how to go about it.

“Discovery of assets and vulnerabilities can be achieved through a variety of means, including active scanning, passive flow monitoring, querying logs, or in the case of software defined infrastructure, API query. Many agencies’ existing Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) implementations leverage such means to make progress toward intended levels of visibility,” CISA added.

“Asset visibility is not an end in itself, but is necessary for updates, configuration management, and other security and lifecycle management activities that significantly reduce cybersecurity risk, along with exigent activities like vulnerability remediation.”

CISA Director Jen Easterly also added that, while this Directive applies to federal civilian agencies, all organizations should think about building their own asset discovery and vulnerability enumeration capabilities (if they haven’t already). “We all have a role to play in building a more cyber resilient nation,” she noted.