New infosec products of the week: October 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from HashiCorp, Legit Security, LiveAction, LogRhythm, Pentest People, and Verica.

Pentest People SecurePortal 2.0 enables users to identify vulnerabilities as they appear

Pentest People re-engineered its SecurePortal product to provide customers with continuous, cloud-based vulnerability monitoring and penetration testing as a service (PTaaS). Its intuitive dashboard shows when vulnerabilities first emerged, their level of severity, and when they were addressed, allowing organizations to track their security posture over the course of the year.

LogRhythm Axon helps SecOps manage data and operational infrastructure

LogRhythm has unveiled LogRhythm Axon, a cloud-native security operations platform built for security teams that are stretched thin by overwhelming amounts of data and an ever-evolving threat landscape. It reduces the burden of managing data and the operating infrastructure, helping security teams prioritize and focus on the work that matters.

Verica ProwlerPro SaaS strenghtens security posture for companies running software on AWS

Verica launched ProwlerPro SaaS, providing companies running software on AWS with free AWS security solution. Once an account is created, the service can run over 250 checks on a user’s AWS account in minutes. When an incident occurs, organizations no longer must worry about clunky back-end software or multiple roadblocks through a vendor to diagnose the solution.

LiveAction enhances ThreatEye to help security teams identify behavior in encrypted traffic streams

LiveAction has released the next generation of ThreatEye, the company’s NDR platform. It includes a new User Interface (UI) to deliver simplified management of the threat investigation lifecycle, allowing SOC analysts to correlate sets of findings and policy violations to track the state of incidents, delivering enhanced workflow capabilities that speed threat identification and remediation.

Legit Security Legitify detects security and compliance issues across GitHub assets

Legitify connects to GitHub via an access token and detects issues across four resource types: member, repository, actions, and organization. It provides the option to scan by specific GitHub instance and/or resource type, or to scan an entire GitHub organization across all resource types.

HashiCorp HCP Boundary helps organizations struggling with security as they transition to the cloud

HCP Boundary allows teams and users to access the critical systems they need while abstracting the session connection, establishment, credential issuance, and revocation. Boundary provides operations and security teams the ability to pull in cloud service catalogs and on-premises resources and map out policies to which systems, users, and groups should have access.