Cyware hires three industry experts to increase its marketing programs

Cyware has appointed Willy Leichter as Vice President of Marketing, Jeff Bell as Director of Demand Generation, and Mark Bermingham as Director of Product Marketing. In their new roles, Willy, Jeff, and Mark will expand the company’s marketing capabilities.

In its quest to solve the automation, threat intelligence, and security collaboration challenges for security teams globally, Willy, Jeff, and Mark will help Cyware to grow its reach and generate demand by increasing its marketing programs.

As a marketing leader, Willy Leichter brings over twenty years of cybersecurity experience, focusing on marketing innovation, close collaboration with sales, and fostering creativity across his team. His past leadership positions have included CMO of LogicHub, VP of Marketing at Virsec and CipherCloud, and Director of Product Marketing at Websense, Axway, Tumbleweed, and Secure Computing. He is a frequent speaker at industry events, and webinars, and an author on security topics.

As a product marketer, Mark Bermingham has more than 20 years of experience developing marketing strategies, having served in senior marketing roles at numerous early-stage high-tech firms. Most recently, as the VP of Marketing at SOC Prime, he oversaw all aspects of their global marketing efforts including product marketing, global brand development, content creation, and demand generation. Mark brings a wealth of experience in go-to-market and marketing strategy, product marketing and positioning, public relations, and analyst relations.

As a demand generation expert, Jeff Bell has worked in marketing for over 10 years driving brand awareness and growth campaigns to increase brand equity and demand for companies to broad markets and account-targeted audiences leveraging integrated digital promotions and data-centric marketing initiatives for scalable customer acquisition.

In his most recent role, Jeff worked as the Director of Demand Generation at Sonatype where he oversaw all aspects of demand generation from strategy to execution. Jeff’s passion is working with robust strategic and tactical plans leveraging audience insights, persona-based nurture paths, and multi-channel marketing executions at each stage of the buyer’s journey while continually testing, optimizing and scaling what works to ensure a positive, repeatable return on investment.

Commenting on his new role, Willy Leichter said, “I am excited to join Cyware at this key juncture in the company’s growth journey. Cybersecurity technologies and operations are witnessing a transformational shift driven by automation and collaboration at its heart. Serving numerous large Enterprises, MSSPs, and ISACs across the globe, Cyware is poised to lead the creation of next-gen security infrastructure through its diverse all-star team, extensive partner ecosystem, loyal clientele, and industry-leading products. I’m looking forward to leading the talented marketing team at Cyware to further build its brand presence, channel partnerships, and sales enablement across various industries and geographies.”

Expounding on his new role at Cyware, Mark Bermingham said, “The cybersecurity industry features a plethora of vendors, each promising solutions to address different use cases and security pain points of enterprises. However, Cyware has set a new benchmark by building its comprehensive Cyber Fusion Center technology platform that sets it apart from the rest, by combining the powers of advanced, decoupled SOAR, automated end-to-end threat response and management, and last-mile threat intelligence operationalization and sharing. I can’t wait to work with the product innovators and marketing visionaries at Cyware to expand its unique value proposition to establish a new benchmark in next-gen cybersecurity solutions.”

Elaborating on his decision to join Cyware, Jeff Bell stated, “With Cyware’s SOAR-focused cyber fusion platform, I am very excited to join a team with a pioneering spirit and mission of bringing smart, customer-centric solutions to the ever evolving cybersecurity space. I am ready to contribute to this mission and support company growth by bringing these critical solutions to more organizations.”

Speaking on the development of the marketing leadership team, Anuj Goel, Co-founder and CEO, Cyware said, “I could not be happier to welcome Willy, Jeff, and Mark to the Cyware family. Each one of them is a veteran of the industry in their own right with decades of cumulative experience leading marketing programs at world-class cybersecurity and technology organizations. Together, they will add an edge to our stellar marketing workforce and drive team growth by strategizing and executing more creative and scalable marketing programs.”

“This will help us sharpen our efforts and evolve our brand and customer acquisition strategy as we continue to iterate on our solutions and solve customer issues across various security operations scenarios. We are thrilled to work with the talented trio as we focus and amplify our efforts on helping customers navigate the rapidly changing threat landscape through our security automation, cyber fusion, and threat intelligence solutions.”, Goel continued.

Cyware brings together historically siloed security operations, allowing enterprises and MSSPs to automate SecOps workflows across cloud and hybrid environments while operationalizing threat data more efficiently.

Cyware’s solutions are enabling enterprises and MSSPs globally to scale their security operations through its decoupled orchestration, incident response, and threat intelligence automation platform.