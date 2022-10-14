Code42 collaborates with Tines to accelerate response to insider risk events

Through a new partnership between Code42 and Tines, mutual customers gain the speed and scale to accelerate response to data leaks from insiders. Using the automation capabilities of Tines, customers can triage, contain and escalate high-risk file activities detected by the Code42 Incydr product.

Templated Incydr and Tines Stories give security teams a repeatable way to protect their valued corporate data from employee-driven exposure, leak and theft, and improve their organization’s Insider Risk posture.

“To effectively protect valuable IP, like source code, product plans and personnel data, security teams must do two things well. They have to react quickly to high-priority Insider Risk alerts, and use effective, repeatable processes to deliver the most appropriate response. Speed and scalability are especially crucial when 83% of security teams are overwhelmed with the volume of alerts and complexity of tools,” said Ananth Appathurai, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and ecosystem for Code42.

“The Incydr and Tines partnership will benefit over-capacity security teams, and save valuable time and resources when addressing high-volume data exposure, loss and leak events.”, Appathurai continued.

The integration allows security teams to:

Automate the triage and containment of data risk events with response controls that correspond to the severity of an event.

Speed time-to-respond to data risk events without expanding the size of teams or overloading security analysts.

Get more from their tech stack by ensuring their Incydr and Tines environments work seamlessly together to speed detection and response of data exfiltration events.

Use and customize pre-built Incydr and Tines Stories to elevate scalability, automatically open tickets, take predefined response actions based on event severity, and export Incydr data to document investigations.

Take advantage of extensible automation options and connect Tines via API, allowing organizations to easily maintain or evolve their security processes for Insider Risk response.

“Industry research estimates that the number of unfilled cybersecurity jobs worldwide grew 350% between 2013 and 2021, from one million to 3.5 million, a trend that is expected to continue unabated for the next half decade. For under-resourced security teams, no-code automation is integral to their ability to meet their organizations’ security expectations,” said Eoin Hinchy, co-founder and CEO of Tines.

“This partnership offers tangible benefits that help elevate data protection programs, keep trade secrets, IP, and other valued corporate data secure, and helps organizations improve their security postures without needing to rely on developers.”, Hinchy continued.