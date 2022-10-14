Educational institutions must reverse their backward approach to cyber defense

As schools have become more digital, they’ve taken a somewhat backward approach to cybersecurity, historically moving slowly, and have weak cybersecurity controls and protocols.

In this Help Net Security video, Raj Dodhiawala, CEO at Remediant, talks about how this situation is due to longer cycles for IT budgetary and staffing processes, a higher turnover rate, and lower continuity in IT security projects and skills. Similar to the state and local governments, school systems’ budgets have been released based on types and volume of incidents – hence the backward approach to cyber defense.