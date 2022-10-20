Help Net Security
Help Net Security

The most dangerous connected devices

The growing number and diversity of connected devices in every industry present new challenges for organizations to understand and manage the risks they are exposed to.

In this Help Net Security video, Daniel Dos Santos, Head of Security Research at Forescout, discusses the most dangerous connected devices of 2022, discovered by the Vedere Labs research team.

The most exposed device groups include smart buildings, medical devices, networking equipment, IP cameras, VoIP, and video conferencing systems.

More about
Share this

Don't miss