Shadowserver: Get free access to timely, critical Internet security data

The Shadowserver Foundation fulfills a unique role in the cybersecurity ecosystem by supplying vital security information to Internet defenders and law enforcement at no cost.

In this Help Net Security video, Piotr Kijewski, CEO at The Shadowserver Foundation, talks about what they do and offers insight into their track record of delivering high-quality, actionable cyber threat intelligence for over 15 years. Shadowserver supports over 7000 organizations worldwide as a trusted, neutral third party – including 201 National CSIRTs across 175 countries & territories.