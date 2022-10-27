Ghostwriter: Open-source project management platform for pentesters

In this Help Net Security video, Christopher Maddalena, Director of Internal and Community Product at SpecterOps, showcases Ghostwriter, which helps you manage clients, projects, reports, and infrastructure in one application.

The tool does not replace some of the more common or traditional project management tools, such as CRMs. Still, it does consolidate all relevant project information in a way for users to easily curate every aspect of their projects.

Ghostwriter is entirely free and open-source (FOSS) software. All of the code is available on GitHub.