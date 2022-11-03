Cybertech NYC 2022 to feature 70+ cybersecurity startups

Cybertech NYC 2022 will host more than 70 cybersecurity startups at the Javits Center in New York City on November 15-16.

The event will also feature global cyber leaders from Israel, France, Spain, Finland, United Arab Emirates, and more. Oleh Derevianko, Chairman, and CVO of Information System Security Partners in Ukraine, will offer his perspective on the cybersecurity angle of the war with Russia.

Derevianko’s presentation is one of more than 20 sessions discussing various aspects of cybersecurity, including transportation, supply chain, healthcare, fintech, cloud security, and AI. Top-line speakers include:

Robert Silvers, Under Secretary, Dept of Homeland Security

Cecilia Kushner, Chief Strategy Officer, NYC EDC

Dino Boukouris, Managing Director of Momentum Cyber

Jeremie Robert, Consul General of France in New York; Asaf Zamir, Consul General of Israel in New York

Yiftah Ron, Tal, Chairman of Board, Migdal Insurance

Dadi Gertler, Executive Director of Technology Systems, Israeli National Cyber Directorate

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, UAE

Jarmo Sareva, Consul General and Ambassador of Finland in NYC Mikhail Falkovich, CISO of Con Edison

“Cybertech NYC is about looking from the crow’s nest out to the horizon. We’re bringing together the power brokers that are shaping the future of the cybersecurity industry,” said Jason Stookey, Event Director, Americas. “Meet startups that are changing the way we think about security and are supported by some of the biggest companies in the world. Hear from global leaders, from both the public and private sectors, about what we can expect to see in the next 12 to 18 months. Cybertech NYC is a unique opportunity to see the top minds in cybersecurity at work.”

“I am thrilled that New York City will once again play host to the world’s foremost public and private leaders in cybersecurity,” said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President and CEO Andrew Kimball. “It’s a time to explore everything from the latest in academic R&D, to DE&I efforts in cybersecurity hiring, to the technology that stands to improve the security of businesses and governments alike.”