Top 4 priorities for cloud data protection

Recent BigID research found that 86% of organizations use multiple cloud platforms to store their data- across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS.

As the reliance on cloud services continues to scale and malicious actors continue to evolve, it’s critical to get a hold of your data wherever it exists in the cloud.

In this Help Net Security video, Dimitri Sirota, CEO at BigID, discusses how companies are unprepared to deal with the unique challenges of securing data in the cloud. Only 4% believe all of their cloud data is sufficiently secured. Sirota offers an overview of the issues and looks at four priorities you should contemplate when designing your cloud strategy.