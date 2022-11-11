New infosec products of the week: November 11, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Acronis, Flashpoint, ImmuniWeb, Lacework, Picus Security, and Vanta.

Flashpoint’s ransomware prediction model enables security teams to remediate vulnerabilities

Flashpoint’s ransomware prediction model determines a Ransomware Likelihood rating that’s derived from a combination of factors, including exploit availability, attack type, impact, disclosure patterns, and other characteristics captured by VulnDB. This intelligence is critical to vulnerability management teams who often lack the resources and context they need to efficiently prioritize and patch tens of thousands of vulnerabilities disclosed every year.

ImmuniWeb Community Edition 2.0 helps users accelerate and automate security testing

With the average number of daily tests attaining 200,000 during peak days, ImmuniWeb Community Edition 2.0 has been optimised so that it conducts tests much faster than previously, and brings new features and functionalities to its users. The update also includes numerous additional security checks for the free tests, bringing more actionable insights about security, privacy and compliance misconfigurations.

Acronis Advanced Security + EDR improves threat detection for IT teams

Following industry-established standards and mapping to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, Acronis Advanced Security + EDR simplifies the complex solutions required to keep pace with today’s sophisticated threat landscape. It does this by leveraging its unified platform approach which allows IT teams to detect and understand advanced attacks, and then recover using features like attack-specific, one-click rollback.

Picus Complete Security Validation Platform strengthens organizations’ cyber resilience

The new Picus Complete Security Validation Platform levels up the company’s attack simulation capabilities to remove barriers of entry for security teams. It enables any size organization to automatically validate the performance of security controls, discover high-risk attack paths to critical assets and optimize SOC effectiveness.

Vanta Access Reviews empowers organizations to identify risk and revoke unauthorized usage

Vanta’s Access Review solution is an integrated SaaS tool that removes the need for spreadsheets and back-and forth-emails with internals and auditors. It includes pre-built system integrations to automatically consolidate live access data from all systems, intuitive reviewer workflows to approve/deny access, remediation management to assign tasks to owners, and reporting for both executives and auditors.

Lacework enhances CNAPP capabilities with attack path analysis and agentless vulnerability scanning

Lacework announced new cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) capabilities for the Polygraph Data Platform that provide improved attack path analysis and agentless workload scanning for secrets and vulnerabilities. Customers can now assess vulnerabilities and exposed secrets in container images, hosts, and language libraries and deliver a software bill of materials for their runtime environment.