Balance reliable online age verification methods with data protection issues

Recently, California passed the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act (CAADCA), a bill designed to protect children online. Although the bill has presented notable concerns regarding privacy and other practical challenges, we’ve reached an inflection point where children roaming freely on the web should no longer be tolerated.
In this Help Net Security video, Philipp Pointner, Chief of Digital Identity at Jumio, discusses Jumio’s age verification survey, which suggests that many parents agree social media sites should implement more robust protections.
The data reveals that 80% of Americans believe social media sites should make age verification a top three priority, with 81% willing to spend time going through an age verification check themselves.
Key data points from the survey include:
- Only 37% of consumers expressed confidence in the commitment of social media sites to shield minors from mature content through age verification measures.
- 39% of Americans believe sites that serve up age-restricted content and services take the issue seriously.
- 60% agree parents and guardians bear the ultimate responsibility for protecting children from age-restricted content, services, and products.
- 45% say gaming and gambling sites are adequately protecting children through age verification.