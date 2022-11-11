Balance reliable online age verification methods with data protection issues

Recently, California passed the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act (CAADCA), a bill designed to protect children online. Although the bill has presented notable concerns regarding privacy and other practical challenges, we’ve reached an inflection point where children roaming freely on the web should no longer be tolerated.

In this Help Net Security video, Philipp Pointner, Chief of Digital Identity at Jumio, discusses Jumio’s age verification survey, which suggests that many parents agree social media sites should implement more robust protections.

The data reveals that 80% of Americans believe social media sites should make age verification a top three priority, with 81% willing to spend time going through an age verification check themselves.

Key data points from the survey include: