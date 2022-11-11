Photos: IRISSCON 2022

IRISSCON, the annual cyber crime-themed conference organized by the Irish Reporting and Information Security Service (IRISS), was held in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Here’s a peak on what went down:

Attendees and speakers networking in the atrium

Brian Honan, one of the founders of the IRISS CERT and his BH Consulting team

Mikko Hypponen spoke on connectivity and how it’s going to be a crucial element underpinning our everyday lives 20 years from now

ESET, one of the conference’s sponsors

Avast CISO Jaya Baloo talked about organizations preparing for the advent of quantum computers

The CTF underway during IRISSCON

Mingling in the atrium of the Aviva Stadium

Dave Lewis, Global Advisory CISO for Cisco, talked about solving technical and human security debt

Detective Inspector Gerard Doyle of the Irish national police (An Garda Siochana) talked about the Irish cyber landscape