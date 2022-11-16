How to improve secure coding education

Did you know that not one of the top 50 undergraduate computer science programs in the U.S. requires a course in code or application security for majors? Yet the threatscape is only expanding.

A recent report by Security Journey reveals the gap left by academia when developers are being trained to write code, and the ways in which the current state of security awareness can evolve into continuous, programmatic, and more effective education. Other key suggestions from the discussion include:

Investment should be driven down from the top of organizations

Training must be relevant to each professional

Collaboration between industry and academia is needed

In this Help Net Security video, Jason Hong, Professor at Carnegie Mellon University, discusses the steps both industry and academia can take to improve application security knowledge and secure coding education.