7 free cybersecurity resources you need to bookmark

CodeSec

CodeSec is a CLI based tool which brings Contrast’s enterprise-level security testing right to your laptop. It allows you to run real-time SAST or Serverless scans and receive actionable results in a matter of minutes.

Defendify Essentials Package

Assess your cyber risk, test your network, and improve awareness with essential tools from Defendify:

Cybersecurity assessments: Assess your cyber strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for improvement.

Vulnerability scanning: Identify and prioritize vulnerabilities in your organization’s external facing network.

Threat alerts: Stay informed and cyber smart with curated cybersecurity news, events, and notifications.

Have I Been Pwned

Have I Been Pwned is a free resource for anyone to quickly assess if they may have been put at risk due to an online account of theirs having been compromised or “pwned” in a data breach.

PhishTank

PhishTank is a collaborative clearing house for data and information about phishing on the Internet. Also, PhishTank provides an open API for developers and researchers to integrate anti-phishing data into their applications at no charge.

Shodan

Shodan is the world’s first search engine for Internet-connected devices. Discover how Internet intelligence can help you make better decisions.

VirusTotal

VirusTotal inspects items with over 70 antivirus scanners and URL/domain blocklisting services, in addition to a myriad of tools to extract signals from the studied content. Any user can select a file from their computer using their browser and send it to VirusTotal.

Web Security Academy

The Web Security Academy is a free online training center for web application security. Unlike a textbook, the academy is constantly updated. It also includes interactive labs where you can put what you learn to the test. If you want to improve your knowledge of hacking, or you’d like to become a bug bounty hunter or pentester, this is the right place.