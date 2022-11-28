Help Net Security
How the dynamics of phishing attacks are changing

In this Help Net Security video, Alex Paquette, COO at Ironscales, discusses the impact in terms of the time and energy required to defend against the never-ending and ever-evolving onslaught of phishing attacks.

A recent study conducted by Osterman Research found that IT and security teams spend one-third of their time handling phishing threats every week. 70% of organizations spend 16-60 minutes dealing with a single phishing email message.

Almost half of the respondents state that phishing is spreading to tools beyond email, including messaging apps (57 percent), cloud-based file sharing platforms (50 percent) and text messaging services (49 percent).

